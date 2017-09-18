Fall Getaway Prize to Tenaya Lodge in Yosemite

By Published: Updated:

Enter for your chance to win the Fall Getaway prize package by clicking here!

The Fall Getaway to Tenaya Lodge prize package consists of the following:

  • Three night stay for two people in a newly-renovated Premium Guestroom
  • Breakfast for two daily
  • Two 90-minute Spa Treatments at Ascent Spa at Tenaya
  • Two on-site resort activities for two, from the following offered: archery session, rock wall session, guided hike, ice skating session or half-day mountain bike rental.
  • Full-Day Yosemite Tour for two
  • $300 Dining Credit to be used at any of the resort restaurants

Approximate Retail Value of one (1) prize trip is (AVR): $2500

Enter for your chance to win by clicking here!

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s