Fall Getaway Prize to Tenaya Lodge in Yosemite

Enter for your chance to win the Fall Getaway prize package by clicking here!
The Fall Getaway to Tenaya Lodge prize package consists of the following:
- Three night stay for two people in a newly-renovated Premium Guestroom
- Breakfast for two daily
- Two 90-minute Spa Treatments at Ascent Spa at Tenaya
- Two on-site resort activities for two, from the following offered: archery session, rock wall session, guided hike, ice skating session or half-day mountain bike rental.
- Full-Day Yosemite Tour for two
- $300 Dining Credit to be used at any of the resort restaurants
Approximate Retail Value of one (1) prize trip is (AVR): $2500