Hackers target free PC cleaning tool CCleaner

(KRON/CNN) — Hackers have now targeted a type of personal computer cleaning software.
Security researchers say hackers compromised CCleaner. They say it is a sophisticated attack that affected more than 2 million computers.
CCleaner deletes unneeded files and web browser caches to keep windows computers free of junk.
Hackers were able to place malware into a new version released in August.
Researchers advise windows users to check if they are running compromised versions.
If so, delete the app and install the new safe version.
