Hackers target free PC cleaning tool CCleaner

(KRON/CNN) — Hackers have now targeted a type of personal computer cleaning software.

Security researchers say hackers compromised CCleaner. They say it is a sophisticated attack that affected more than 2 million computers.

CCleaner deletes unneeded files and web browser caches to keep windows computers free of junk.

Hackers were able to place malware into a new version released in August.

Researchers advise windows users to check if they are running compromised versions.

If so, delete the app and install the new safe version.

