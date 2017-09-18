CNN — McDonald’s is dumping Minute-Maid apple juice from its Happy Meals.
The fast-food chain says that starting in November, Happy Meals will include an organic juice, made by the brand Honest Kids, which has less sugar.
McDonald’s is making the change after hearing from parents who said they wanted a healthier drink choice for kids.
The Happy Meal has made other changes in the past including smaller French fry portions, and the addition of apple slices.
One non-profit that tackles childhood obesity says McDonald’s could do more, like rotating-in different fruits to expose children to a variety of healthy foods.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- SUSPECT IN STOLEN GUN MURDER IS UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANT
- 9 ARRESTED DURING BEN SHAPIRO PROTEST IN BERKELY
- DAD SHOOTS, KILLS INTRUDER WHO BROKE INTO WRONG HOME
- VICTIM TOOK PICTURES OF ROAD RAGE SUSPECT BEFORE BEING KILLED
- POLICE: WOMAN FINDS BOYFRIEND ON 12-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER, STABS HIM
- VICTIM TOLD SUSPECT: I KNEW YOU WOULD ‘SHOOT UP THE SCHOOL’
- DOWNLOAD THE BRAND NEW KRON4 NEWS APP