New airline fee surprising travelers at gate

(CNN/WTVO/WQRF) — Airlines are finding new ways to tack on added fees.

If you’re trying to bring luggage onto a flight as a carry-on, make sure you check the airline’s policy beforehand. Several airlines are now charging what critics call a “punishment fee.”

If you have to check your bag at the gate, some airlines will charge you extra, and if you book a basic economy ticket, some airlines now won’t even let you use the overhead bin.

That means if your personal items don’t fit under the seat in front of you, you’ll find yourself pulling out your credit card.

