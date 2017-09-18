Police: Woman shot boyfriend, dismembered body with machete

HOUSTON (KRON) — A woman in Texas is facing murder charges in the gruesome killing of her boyfriend.

Investigators say she shot Steven Coleman in his sleep, before dismembering his body and throwing it in a dumpster.

Coleman went missing about a month ago, according to KTRK.

Days later, a torso was found at Chambers County landfill. Police believe the body part is Coleman’s.

Coleman’s girlfriend, Cierra Sutton, is behind bars, facing a murder charge.

Investigators say she used a machete to chop him into pieces before putting him in the trash.

“She played the role of an innocent person,” Coleman’s friend said. “She played the role of an innocent person, and she played it to the fullest.”

Sutton was arrested last week in Louisiana.

Police say she killed him after an argument.

They also say she told others that she dismembered him because she couldn’t carry his body to the dumpster.

CNN Newsource contributed to this report

