ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) Like most NFL coaches, Jack Del Rio focuses less on Oakland’s back-to-back wins to open the season than on the little details that the Raiders will need to improve on to maintain this success throughout the year.

The offense has been near flawless, the defense has been much improved and the special teams has generated big plays to help Oakland to its first 2-0 start in 15 years.

Just don’t expect Del Rio to be satisfied.