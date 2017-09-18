SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A recent spike in crime has led to a community meeting in San Francisco’s Twin Peaks neighborhood.

Residents have reported a large number of vehicles being broken into.

There was also a fatal shooting at popular tourist spot back in July.

Two suspects are in custody for that crime, accused of robbing a 71-year-old man of a camera before killing him.

Police have stepped up patrols in the area, and there is talk of installing surveillance cameras as a way to deter crime.

