SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A recent spike in crime has led to a community meeting in San Francisco’s Twin Peaks neighborhood.
Residents have reported a large number of vehicles being broken into.
There was also a fatal shooting at popular tourist spot back in July.
Two suspects are in custody for that crime, accused of robbing a 71-year-old man of a camera before killing him.
Police have stepped up patrols in the area, and there is talk of installing surveillance cameras as a way to deter crime.
