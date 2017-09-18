Report: Equifax stock sales focus of criminal investigation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — The United States Attorney’s Office is reportedly working with the FBI to conduct a criminal investigation into three top Equifax officials.

The agency would consider whether the executives violated insider trading laws by selling company stock before the massive cyber breach was made public.

Equifax has previously claimed the executives “had no knowledge that an intrusion had occurred” at the time they sold their shares.

The investigation will also be looking into the breach itself.

