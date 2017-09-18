Reports: Some Cincinnati Bengals players want team to consider signing Colin Kaepernick

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2016, file photo, from left, San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold, quarterback Colin Kaepernick, center, and safety Eric Reid kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif. What started as a protest against police brutality has mushroomed a year later into a divisive debate over the future of Kaepernick who refused to stand for the national anthem and now faces what his fans see as blackballing for speaking out in a country roiled by racial strife. The once-rising star and Super Bowl quarterback has been unemployed since March, when he opted out of his contract and became a free agent who could sign with any team. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

CINCINNATI, OH (WCMH) — There are now multiple reports that some Cincinnati Bengals players would like to see the team make a change at quarterback. And one of the top names they’re mentioning: Colin Kaepernick.

Both NBC’s Pro Football Talk and CBS Sports reported the news coming from the locker room.

PFT says some players on the team think “the Bengals should go off the board and consider bringing in Colin Kaepernick.”

Kaepernick has been outspoken on issues of racial and social justice.

The free-agent quarterback became a polarizing figure among NFL fans for his decision to sit, and then kneel, during the national anthem last season to protest police brutality.

He remains unsigned after opting out of his contract with the 49ers.

There’s no official indication that the Bengals are considering any changes at quarterback.

A.J. McCarron is the current backup if current starter Andy Dalton were to be benched.

The Bengals did fire offensive coordinator Ken Zampese on Friday and named quarterback coach Bill Lazor as his replacement.

