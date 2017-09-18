San Leandro Police make arrest after officers injured in hit-and-run

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — San Leandro Police have made an arrest after an alleged robbery suspect ran down two officers with a car while fleeing the scene of a crime Sunday night.

At 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a shoplifting incident that occurred at the Safeway at 699 Lewelling Blvd., police said.

The officers attempted to stop the suspect, but he ran to his car and struck the officers as he was fleeing the area.

Both officers were taken to the hospital.

One of them was treated and released within a few hours.

The second officer is still in the hospital.

Police said Monday afternoon that she is doing well and they are hoping she will be released soon.

Further details on the arrest will be released soon, police said.

