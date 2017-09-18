SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose police say the suspect fatally shot by an officer last week was a Norteño gang member who was wanted in connection to a string of violent crimes.

The suspect’s relatives say he was a family man who had turned away from a life of crime.

Thirty-three-year-old Jacob Dominguez was killed in the police shooting. His family admits he had a criminal history but say that was behind him.

The family says he had turned his life around, getting involved in church, and taking care of his wife and three kids.

Police say Dominguez was a verified member of the Norteño street gang with a long rap sheet of violent crimes and that he was wanted in connection to a series of crimes starting Sept. 6.

“Possibly tied into a possible drive-by shooting,” Police Chief Eddie Garcia said. “Officers on view this individual committing an armed robbery. I mean, at some point, we need to make sure that this crime spree ended. Unfortunately, it ended with a tragic consequence.”

Chief Garcia says Dominguez’s alleged accomplices in the Sept. 12th armed robbery have been arrested.

San Jose police tried to take Dominguez into custody before, but he eluded officers more than once with erratic and dangerous driving that threatened to put the public at risk.

“Dominguez knew the police were looking for him, was carrying a handgun, and he would shoot it out with the police if need be,” Garcia said.

So, at 7 p.m. Friday night at Penitencia Creek Road and North White Road, undercover officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop.

“Dominguez, seated in the driver seat of the vehicle, initially raised his hands but then yelled at officers with expletives and challenged them to shoot him,” Garcia said. “Dominguez then disobeyed officers’ command by lowering hands out of sight in a reaching motion to the front driver’s floorboard. The officer felt Dominguez was reaching for a weapon and discharges (the) weapon at Dominguez, striking him at least one time.”

Dominguez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they found a knife and drugs in the car but no gun.

The cop who fired the fatal shot, Officer Mike Pina, an 11-year veteran of the force, was put on routine paid administrative leave.

Police say there is some body cam video but that won’t be released until homicide and the district attorney’s office complete their investigation.

