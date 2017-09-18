Sonoma police looking for bank robber

SONOMA (KRON) — Sonoma police are looking for the man who robbed a bank on Monday morning.

It happened around 10 a.m. at the Umpqua Bank on West Napa Street.

Authorities say the man handed the teller a note demanding money.

The man took the cash and the note and left the bank.

Authorities say he is a white man in his mid-20s to early-30s, between 5 feet 8 and 6 feet tall, with a slender build.

He was wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt, grey pants, sunglasses, and what appeared to be a black or grey wig.

Deputies searched the area but could not find the suspect.

