Sonoma police looking for bank robber

SONOMA (KRON) — Sonoma police are looking for the man who robbed a bank on Monday morning.
It happened around 10 a.m. at the Umpqua Bank on West Napa Street.
Authorities say the man handed the teller a note demanding money.
The man took the cash and the note and left the bank.
Authorities say he is a white man in his mid-20s to early-30s, between 5 feet 8 and 6 feet tall, with a slender build.
He was wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt, grey pants, sunglasses, and what appeared to be a black or grey wig.
Deputies searched the area but could not find the suspect.
