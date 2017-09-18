(KRON/CNN) — Sometimes when you or a loved one gets sick, you need a day off.

But for many people, that means a day without pay and that can definitely affect your bank account.

But now, new research suggests it can have an impact on your mental health as well.

This is according to researchers from Florida Atlantic University and Cleveland State University.

They found that workers between the ages of 18 and 64, who did not have paid sick leave, had statistically significant higher levels of psychological distress.

And many of them said their distress symptoms interfered with their daily activities more than those with paid sick leave.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES