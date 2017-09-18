GILROY (KRON) — Police are investigating a fire that destroyed a trailer full of donated goods early Monday morning.

The 2-alarm fire broke out just after 2 a.m. at the Salvation Army store off Camino Arroyo in Gilroy.

It destroyed a trailer loaded with donations.

Investigators say the trailer was attached to the store’s loading dock. The trailer tipped over, breaking it open and making it easier for firefighters to fight the blaze.

Officials say the fire caused at least $3,000 in damage.

Heavy smoke made it tough to fight the fire, officials said.

The fire was under control at around 4:02 a.m.

The fire is being considered suspicious because a similar fire broke out at a store nearby recently.

No injuries were reported.

No word on when the store will reopen.

