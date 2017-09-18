Texas man charged for death of 83-year-old San Lorenzo woman

SAN LORENZO (KRON) — A man in Texas is being charged for the death of an 83-year-old San Lorenzo woman in July.

On Jul. 16 at around 7:15 p.m., authorities say Sean Wallace assaulted Ru Feng at her independent living facility on Kent Avenue.

She was found unconscious on the lobby floor of the facility.

Feng was taken to a hospital where she died two days later.

Authorities originally thought Feng suffered a medical episode and fell on the floor.

Surveillance footage later showed Wallace, 30, of Cedar Hill, Texas, attacking Feng.

Wallace was arrested in Texas and extradited back to the Bay Area.

He is now in custody at the Santa Rita Jail where he is facing murder charges.

