SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about the Raiders rolling past the Jets 45-20.

The Raiders sailed to 2-0 Sunday after stomping the Jets in their 2017 home opener at the Coliseum.

With a win like that comes plenty of highlights.

There was Michael Crabtree’s three touchdown catches, Cordarrelle Patterson’s flashy 43-yard touchdown run, and Khalil Mack’s first sack of the season, just to name a few.

Then of course, there was Marshawn Lynch’s first touchdown as a Raider in Oakland.

Toward the end of the game during a long TV time out, Beastmode celebrated the team’s dominant home debut with a little “going dumb.”

Raider Nation roared and danced along to the lyrics “Cause I’m really, cause I’m really from Oakland…”

Coach Del Rio loved it, but the competition, not so much.

See the reactions and other standout moments from the game for yourself in today’s Gary’s World.

