Unsecured gun stolen from San Francisco Sheriff’s Deputy’s car

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco Sheriff’s Deputy’s gun was stolen out of his car on Sunday, sheriff’s officials said Monday.

The burglary happened at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the Portero Hill neighborhood, Sheriff Hennessey confirmed to KRON4.

The service gun was stolen out of the trunk of the off-duty deputy’s parked rental car.

Sheriff Hennessey said that the gun was not secured, which is a violation of the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department police.

The deputy is still on duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s