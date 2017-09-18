Unsecured gun stolen from San Francisco Sheriff’s Deputy’s car

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco Sheriff’s Deputy’s gun was stolen out of his car on Sunday, sheriff’s officials said Monday.
The burglary happened at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the Portero Hill neighborhood, Sheriff Hennessey confirmed to KRON4.
The service gun was stolen out of the trunk of the off-duty deputy’s parked rental car.
Sheriff Hennessey said that the gun was not secured, which is a violation of the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department police.
The deputy is still on duty pending the outcome of the investigation.
