BELMONT (KRON) — Police are looking for a masked man who was armed with a handgun when he robbed a doughnut shop in Belmont.

It happened Monday morning at about 4:40 a.m. at Chuck’s Donuts on the 600 block of Ralston Avenue.

He went into the store wearing a Star Wars mask and demanded money from the female employee.

The robber ran away after receiving the money.

No suspect car was seen or heard.

The cashier was not harmed in the robbery.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot man, with a tall, husky build, medium complexion, wearing a white Star Wars character mask, light blue baseball cap, with a dark bill. The hat appeared to have the “Cal” logo on the front.

He was also wearing a green sweatshirt, with a light-colored shirt underneath, blue jeans, and black and white “Vans” shoes.

He was armed with a semi-automatic handgun, police said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES