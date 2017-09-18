BURNSVILLE, Minnesota (KRON/CNN) — A Minnesota High School student asked another student to homecoming in a way that many are considering racially offensive.

The sign says, “You may be picking cotton, but I’m picking you. Homecoming?”

It suggests the young woman said yes to the invite.

The picture of the sign went viral and has been shared more than 1,000 times.

Some say the invitation from a white man to a woman of color was a joke and the two are good friends.

“People think they have the right to say what they want about different races, but that’s not how it should be, racist comments or make racist jokes at all, cause it’s just not right to anyone because,” senior Genesis Rivera said. “People do get their feelings hurt.”

The principal released a statement saying, “This incident is disappointing, to say the least, and directly conflicts with who we are.”

No word on if there will be any disciplinary actions.

