SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A hate crime targeting an Asian-American family in San Francisco happened after the family chose to put a “Black Lives Matter” sign in their window.

The family is now trying to get more signs like it up.

This small Black Lives Matter sign has been in the window of the home near San Francisco’s Twin Peaks since 2015.

But police say it has sparked a hate crime as someone wrote the homeowners two letters.

