VIDEO: Strip club holds topless car wash fundraiser for injured Yuba Co. deputies

MARYSVILLE, CA (WCMH) — A California gentleman’s club stripped down for a good cause.

City Limits Showgirls held a topless car wash to help raise money to benefit two Yuba County sheriff’s deputies who were injured in a shootout at a California marijuana farm.

“Anyone 18 and over can come through and donate,” club operations manager Hal Meyer said. “The more you donate, the more you can get.”

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that it is not affiliated with the fundraiser.

“While we appreciate the sentiment of support from the business owner, we do not endorse the event. We have looked into the legality of the event and have spoken with the promoters regarding how they plan to operate it. They have advised us it will be fully enclosed and they will be checking ID’s prior to entry, the same as they would to enter their establishment, therefore if the event is ran as explained, it will be a legal business promotion.”

The operations manager said the event raised $2,565 for the two deputies.

