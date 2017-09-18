VIRAL: Bakersfield police arrest 14-year-old boy in viral video beating of homeless man

By: Jose Franco Published:

 

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) — Bakersfield police have arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with a video of an attack on a homeless man making the rounds on social media.

Bakersfield police arrested a 14-year-old boy Centennial High School student on Friday at around 6 p.m.

He is being charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

The video has been viewed and shared thousands of times on social media, sparking outrage among viewers concerned for the man.

Police add that they are searching for other suspects in two other videos showing what appears to be the same group attacking another kid.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s