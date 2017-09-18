BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) — Bakersfield police have arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with a video of an attack on a homeless man making the rounds on social media.

Bakersfield police arrested a 14-year-old boy Centennial High School student on Friday at around 6 p.m.

He is being charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

The video has been viewed and shared thousands of times on social media, sparking outrage among viewers concerned for the man.

Police add that they are searching for other suspects in two other videos showing what appears to be the same group attacking another kid.

