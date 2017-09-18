Warriors’ Kevin Durant slams Thunder in now-deleted tweets

OAKLAND (KRON) — Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant defended himself against a Twitter troll with tweets that he might not have meant to send out under his name.

Durant appears to have accidentally posted to his own account, instead of a fake account used to combat trolls.

The tweets were dissing his former Oklahoma City Thunder coach and teammates.

Someone asked Durant on Twitter, “give me one legitimate reason for leaving okc other than getting a championship.”

Durant replied in the third person: “he didn’t like the organization or playing for Billy Donovan. His roster wasn’t that good, it was just him and russ. Image taking russ off that team, see how bad they were. Kd can’t win a championship with those cats.”

Those tweets have since been deleted, but a Twitter user was able to capture screenshots:

KD has secret accounts that he uses to defend himself and forgot to switch to them when he was replying to this guy I’m actually speechless pic.twitter.com/9245gnpa3c — 🐗 1-1 / ✭ 1-1 (@harrisonmc15) September 18, 2017

Another user asked him about the deleted tweets, which said he “just deleted it.”

no, I just deleted it. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 16, 2017

It’s not unlike Durant to reply to Twitter trolls. He often uses the platform to defend himself and his decision to join the Warriors.

