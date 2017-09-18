Warriors’ Kevin Durant slams Thunder in now-deleted tweets

In this Sunday, May 14, 2017, photo, Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant warms up before Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals between the Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs in Oakland, Calif. Imagine Kevin Durant as a skinny, timid teen being told to shoot by his middle school point guard who saw so much potential all those years ago. San Francisco 49ers linebacker NaVorro Bowman, the superior player at the time, used to tell tall-and-lanky Durant to be aggressive, to take it to the hoop. “Can you believe we had to tell him to shoot?” Bowman recalled with a grin. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
OAKLAND (KRON) — Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant defended himself against a Twitter troll with tweets that he might not have meant to send out under his name.

Durant appears to have accidentally posted to his own account, instead of a fake account used to combat trolls.

The tweets were dissing his former Oklahoma City Thunder coach and teammates.

Someone asked Durant on Twitter, “give me one legitimate reason for leaving okc other than getting a championship.”

Durant replied in the third person: “he didn’t like the organization or playing for Billy Donovan. His roster wasn’t that good, it was just him and russ. Image taking russ off that team, see how bad they were. Kd can’t win a championship with those cats.”

Those tweets have since been deleted, but a Twitter user was able to capture screenshots:

Another user asked him about the deleted tweets, which said he “just deleted it.”

It’s not unlike Durant to reply to Twitter trolls. He often uses the platform to defend himself and his decision to join the Warriors.

