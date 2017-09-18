SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has been shouted down at a San Francisco event by young immigrants protesting her conversations with President Donald Trump on immigration policy.
The Democratic leader was barely able to speak over the chorus of chants Monday, including shouts of “undocumented and unafraid.” At one point, she said, “Just stop it.”
Pelosi is in her home city to call for legislation that would protect young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children or by parents who overstayed visas.
Trump recently announced plans to halt a program giving them temporary legal status. He’s since held meetings with Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer to discuss renewing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and increasing border security.
The Democrats say a deal has been reached, but the White House denies it.
