Young immigrants shout down Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi in San Francisco

By Published:
Nancy Pelosi
FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2017, file photo, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif. listens during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. The AP reported on July 14, 2017, that a series of stories circulating online regarding a drug bust involving Pelosi's daughters is a hoax. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has been shouted down at a San Francisco event by young immigrants protesting her conversations with President Donald Trump on immigration policy.

The Democratic leader was barely able to speak over the chorus of chants Monday, including shouts of “undocumented and unafraid.” At one point, she said, “Just stop it.”

Pelosi is in her home city to call for legislation that would protect young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children or by parents who overstayed visas.

Trump recently announced plans to halt a program giving them temporary legal status. He’s since held meetings with Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer to discuss renewing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and increasing border security.

The Democrats say a deal has been reached, but the White House denies it.

