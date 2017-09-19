22 bodies recovered from collapsed school in Mexico

An injured man is pulled out of a building that collapsed during an earthquake in the Roma Norte neighborhood of Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. A powerful earthquake jolted central Mexico on Tuesday, causing buildings to sway sickeningly in the capital on the anniversary of a 1985 quake that did major damage. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

MEXICO CITY (AP) – Mexico’s president says 22 people have died at a school that collapsed in the nation’s capital due to Tuesday’s 7.1 earthquake.

President Enrique Pena Nieto said that two of the bodies found were adults. It’s not clear whether the deaths are already included in the overall toll of at least 149 across the country.

Pena Nieto visited the school late Tuesday. He said in comments broadcast online by Financiero TV that 30 children and eight adults were still reported missing.

Rescue workers were continuing to search and listening for sounds from the rubble.

