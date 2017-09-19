49ers offense still looking for end zone after 2 games

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark (55) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brian Hoyer as free safety Earl Thomas, left, closes in during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) The San Francisco 49ers have taken possession 21 times in two games this season and been stopped short of the end zone each time.

That’s not quite what they expected when they hired Kyle Shanahan as head coach after he led the league’s most productive offense a year ago for Atlanta.

Despite those struggles to start the season, the 49ers (0-2) are trying to stay positive heading into Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams when they will try to avoid joining the expansion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1976 and the 1943 Brooklyn Dodgers as the only teams in history to go three straight games to start a season without a touchdown.

