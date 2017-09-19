Argument ends in deadly shooting in Antioch

ANTIOCH (KRON) — An argument between three men led to a deadly shooting in Antioch Tuesday morning.

Police received a 9-1-1 at 9:34 a.m. call about a verbal argument happening in the 300 block of Lawton Street, according to police.

The caller told police that one of the men had a gun and was pointing it at another man.

Shortly after, several calls came into the dispatch center that gunshots were being fired.

Witnesses calling told police that a victim was down on the ground, another victim ran from the area, and the suspect who was armed remained at the scene.

Several officers responded to the area and detained the suspect who complied with police commands, police said.

Officers began administering CPR to the man on the ground. The Fire Department responded and took over life-saving measures, but the victim died at the scene.

The man that had fled went to a nearby convenience store and was contacted by police.

The victim was shot at least once in the upper torso and was transported to a hospital.

The surviving victim was admitted into surgery and is currently listed in stable, but critical condition.

Police said that all those involved in the incident has been contacted and accounted for.

Officers have recovered the firearm.

This is an on-going investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department nonemergency line at (925)778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES