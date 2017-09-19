Armed robber wearing Star Wars mask targets Belmont doughnut shop

BELMONT (KRON) — An armed man wearing a Star Wars mask robbed a doughnut shop early Monday morning in Belmont.

At 4:40 a.m., a man walked into Chuck’s Donut wearing a mask representing Clone Trooper Captain Rex.

KRON4 talked with a coworker of the woman who saw the ‘dark side’ of the thief.

“She was so shocked,” the coworker said.

Officers say the robbery went down in under 30 seconds.

First, the man looked around to see if anyone else was inside. Seconds later, he pulled out his gun.

“All we know is that it is a black semiautomatic handgun.”

In fact, police said the clerk who was robbed had a hard time hearing the thief’s commands because of that Star Wars mask he was wearing.

Patrons weren’t so shocked over the Captain Rex mask but were shocked that the man targeted a donut shop before the morning rush hour when it’s likely to have the least amount of money.

Employees tell KRON4 the woman who was robbed has taken some time off to mentally recover from what happened.

“She is grateful that nothing serious happened to her,” a coworker said.

Police are still searching for the robber.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES