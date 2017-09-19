Bomb threat forces evacuations at Redwood High School in Marin County

LARKSPUR (KRON) — A Marin County high school is on lock-down Tuesday morning due to a bomb threat, according to Tamalpais Union High School District.

Around 9:00 a.m. Redwood High School in Larkspur began evacuating to the football field, officials said.

The school is asking the public to stay away from this area.

At 10:00 a.m. the high school tweeted that everyone is “calmly leaving building to assemble in safe place,” and that it is okay to contact your student.

No further details are available at this time.

KRON4 is waiting to hear back from the Superintendent, Mary Jane Burk, for more information.

Everyone calmly leaving building to assemble in safe place. Feel free to contact your student. Do not come to campus. More to follow. — Redwood High School (@RHSGiants411) September 19, 2017

RHS being evacuated due to bomb threat. Updates will be forthcoming. Do not call school or come to school. Thx for your cooperation. — Redwood High School (@RHSGiants411) September 19, 2017

