Bomb threat forces evacuations at Redwood High School in Marin County

By Published: Updated:

LARKSPUR (KRON) — A Marin County high school is on lock-down Tuesday morning due to a bomb threat, according to Tamalpais Union High School District.

Around 9:00 a.m. Redwood High School in Larkspur began evacuating to the football field, officials said.

The school is asking the public to stay away from this area.

At 10:00 a.m. the high school tweeted that everyone is “calmly leaving building to assemble in safe place,” and that it is okay to contact your student.

No further details are available at this time.

KRON4 is waiting to hear back from the Superintendent, Mary Jane Burk, for more information.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

