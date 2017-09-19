Castro Valley school truck vandalized with racist graffiti

CASTRO VALLEY (KRON) — Authorities in Castro Valley are investigating a hate crime after racist graffiti was found on a school district truck Monday.

Deputies were called to Canyon Middle School at 6 a.m. on a report of racist graffiti and vandalism, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies found a school district truck with offensive and racist language written on the vehicle with a permanent black marker.

The words consisted of disparaging and offensive racial remarks against members of Jewish and African American communities, deputies said.

Swastikas were drawn on the vehicle and the rear window was smashed.

Deputies documented the incident and collected forensic evidence.

There were no witnesses to the crime but authorities are reviewing video surveillance from the surrounding area.

The sheriff’s department is investigating the incident as a hate crime and said they will dedicate resources to find the person responsible.

They have also increased patrols in and around all Castro Valley Schools.

“We take crimes of this nature seriously,” sheriff’s officials said in a Facebook post. “Racist and offensive vandalism will not be tolerated in our schools.”

At this time, there are no credible threats against students or faculty.

Parents, students, and faculty are urged to report any suspicious behavior or information to ACSO at (510) 667-7721.

