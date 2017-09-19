CHP: Gilroy officer killed in crash while riding motorcycle to work

GILROY (KRON) — A California Highway Patrol officer died in an accident while riding his motorcycle to work Tuesday morning, according to CHP.

He was hit and killed while riding his personal motorcycle on Monterey Highway at San Martin Rd., CHP said.

The officer works out of the Gilroy/Hollister division.

No further details are available at this time.

The officer’s identity has not yet been released.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

