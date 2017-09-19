Fairfield woman arrested for allegedly stabbing sister to death

FAIRFIELD (KRON) — Police arrested a woman in Fairfield for allegedly stabbing her sister to death Monday.

Police received a call at 6:48 p.m. about a disturbance at a residence in the 100 block of Valencia Drive.

When police arrived they found the body of Mary Ellan Douglas, a 41-year-old Fairfield resident.

Antoinette Clay, a 43-year-old Fairfield resident, was arrested at the scene and booked into the Solano County Jail on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, and violating the terms of her probation.

Officers say Clay also tried to kill another family at the home. The victim was hurt but the injuries are not life-threatening.

