COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (KRON) — Police in Colorado are looking for a woman who a family says poops on the sidewalk in front of their house during her weekly jogs.

“We call her the mad pooper of Pine Creek,” homeowner Cathy Budde tells KKTV. “It’s not like it’s private, people can see you, I mean we are seeing her!”

Budde says the jogger strikes about once a week and her kids were the first to see it happen.

“They came screaming, like, you’re not going to believe this, they are like crying. I’m like what? They are like there’s a lady taking a poop! And so I come outside, and I’m like oh dear goodness! I was like ‘Are you serious, are you really taking a poop right here in front of my kids!? she’s like yeah, sorry!”

According to Budde, the runner knows what she’s doing and comes with napkins in her pockets.

Budde says she has had other people come forward saying they have seen the same woman relieve herself outside a local Walgreens and in people’s yards.

Police are now looking into the incidents, and hope the serial pooper will stop before she’s charged with indecent exposure and public defecation charges.

CNN Newsource contributed to this report

