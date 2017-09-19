KRON4’s Teacher of the Week: Sam Rivera

By Published:

SAN JOSE (KRON) — KRON4 is honored to name Sam Rivera of Leland High School as our Teacher of the Week.

Rivera teaches science at the school located in San Jose’s Almaden Valley.

SUBMIT A TEACHER TO BE KRON4’S TEACHER OF THE WEEK 

He knows that learning doesn’t have to happen between four walls. He believes some of the most memorable moments can happen in nature.

Watch the above video to see Catherine Heenan’s full Teacher of the Week report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s