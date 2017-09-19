Melania Trump threatens lawsuit over English class billboard

By Published:
FILE - This is a Wednesday, March 29, 2017, file photo of U.S. first lady Melania Trump smiles as she is recognized by President Donald Trump as he speaks at a women's empowerment panel, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Melania Trump on Wednesday April 12, 2017, accepted an apology and damages from the publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper for reporting rumors about her time as a model. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Billboards featuring Melania Trump and the slogan “just imagine how far you can go with a little bit of English” have been removed from the Croatian capital after her lawyer threatened a lawsuit.

The billboards were part of a marketing campaign by a private English language school, which tried to persuade Croats to learn English by reminding them of the Slovenian-born U.S. first lady’s personal experience.

But Mrs. Trump did not accept what was apparently meant to be a joke. Her Slovenian lawyer demanded that the billboards be immediately removed.

Lawyer Natasa Pirc-Musar tells the AP that she is “satisfied with the fact that the school admitted that they violated the law” and that the billboards were removed on Tuesday.

She says, “we are still analyzing possible further legal steps.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s