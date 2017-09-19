SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Freeway congestion in the Bay Area has hit a new record, according to Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC).
The amount of delays related to traffic congestion have gone up nearly 10-percent in the last year.
MTC defines “congested delay” as the time spent in traffic moving at speeds of less than 35 mph.
Here’s MTC’s list of the top ten worst Bay Area commutes:
- Northbound U.S. 101 and eastbound Interstate 80 from the I-280 interchange in San Francisco to the Bay Bridge’s Yerba Buena Island Tunnel
- Westbound I-80 from State Route 4 in Hercules to Fremont St. in San Francisco
- Southbound U.S. 101 from Mountain View to San Jose
- Northbound I-680 from the South Mission Blvd./State Route 262 interchange in Fremont to Andrade Rd. in Sunol
- Northbound I-880 from Mowry Ave. in Fremont to Winton Ave. in Hayward
- Southbound I-280 from Foothill Expressway in Los Altos to downtown San Jose
- Eastbound I-80 from West Grand Ave. in Oakland to Gilman St. in Berkeley
- Northbound I-680 from San Ramon to Pleasant Hill
- Eastbound State Route 24 from Oakland to Walnut Creek
- State Route 4 from Morello Ave. in Martinez to Port Chicago Highway in Concord
