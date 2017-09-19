People Behaving Badly: Ignoring signs in San Francisco

By and Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One of the busiest spots in San Francisco is the area near Aquatic Park.

Tourists are everywhere. Maybe there’s a language barrier issue with some people, but that’s definitely not the issue with all.

KRON4’s Stanley Roberts says every day is opposite day in San Francisco.

To prove his point, he headed to Aquatic Park, where almost every sign is ignored.

Watch the video above to see Stanley catch some people behaving badly.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s