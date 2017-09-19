People Behaving Badly: Ignoring signs in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One of the busiest spots in San Francisco is the area near Aquatic Park.
Tourists are everywhere. Maybe there’s a language barrier issue with some people, but that’s definitely not the issue with all.
KRON4’s Stanley Roberts says every day is opposite day in San Francisco.
To prove his point, he headed to Aquatic Park, where almost every sign is ignored.
Watch the video above to see Stanley catch some people behaving badly.
