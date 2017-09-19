Police: Richmond high school student arrested for bringing gun to campus

RICHMOND (KRON) — A Richmond high school student has been arrested for allegedly bringing a gun to campus on Tuesday, according to an officer with West Contra Costa Unified School District.

The student attends De Anza High School.

Police say no one was hurt in the incident.

The school went into lock-down, and it is unclear if the lock-down has been lifted.

Police are investigating how it was discovered that this student had the handgun.

The student’s identity has not been released.

