SAN JOSE (KRON) — Police said a “sexual fondling” happened Tuesday in a hall the campus of San Jose State University.

The assault occurred in the southwest stairwell of Dudley Moorhead Hall located on E San Fernando Street at around 11:35 a.m., the University Police Department said.

The victim was not physically injured, according to police.

The school sent out an alert about the incident to students and faculty shortly after 2 p.m.

Officers are investigating the incident and are seeking any additional victims or witnesses.

Anyone with information is urged to contact UPD at (408)924-2222. To contact UPD anonymously call (408)337-2919 or send text/email to sjsu@tipnow.org.

