Powerful 7.1 earthquake shakes Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A powerful earthquake jolted Mexico City on Tuesday, causing buildings to sway sickeningly on the anniversary of a 1985 quake that did major damage to the capital.

The extent of damage or injuries was not immediately clear, but people fled office buildings along the central Reforma Avenue.

The U.S. Geological Survey says it calculates the earthquake that struck central Mexico as magnitude 7.1.

It says the epicenter was near the town of Raboso, about 76 miles (123 kilometers) southeast of Mexico City.

Mexico’s seismological agency calculated its preliminary magnitude at 6.8 and said its center was east of the city in the state of Puebla.

Pictures fell from walls and objects were shaken off of flat surfaces. Some people dove for cover under desks.

Earlier in the day buildings across the city held preparation drills on the anniversary of the 1985 quake.

This quake comes on the heels of Mexico’s massive 8.1 earthquake that claimed at least 90 lives.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this developing, breaking news story.

BREAKING: A powerful earthquake has shaken Mexico City. — The Associated Press (@AP) September 19, 2017

