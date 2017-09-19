San Francisco Sheriff’s deputy released after gun stolen from his parked car

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco Sheriff’s deputy who had his gun stolen from his car was released from his probation.
Police received a call about an auto burglary at 6:43 p.m. on Sunday in the 200 block of San Bruno Avenue.
The service gun was stolen out of the trunk of the off-duty deputy’s parked rental car, according to Sheriff Hennessey.
Sheriff Hennessey said that the gun was not secured, which is a violation of the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department police.
He was on probation because he was with the SF Sheriff’s Department for less than a year.
He is no longer employed by the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department as of Monday, September 18.
The Sheriff’s Department is not releasing the former officer’s name.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- PHOTOS OF SUSPECT WHO TRIED TO ROB BART RIDER WITH NOTE
- UNSECURED GUN STOLEN FROM SF SHERIFF’S DEPUTY’S CAR
- CALIFORNIA DAD PLEADS NOT GUILTY IN DEATHS OF HIS CHILDREN
- MAN ARRESTED FOR HITTING SAN LEANDRO OFFICERS WITH CAR
- VIDEO: YOUNG IMMIGRANTS SHOUT DOWN NANCY PELOSI
- POLICE: WOMAN SHOT BOYFRIEND, DISMEMBERED BODY
- DOWNLOAD THE BRAND NEW KRON4 NEWS APP