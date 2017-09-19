San Francisco Sheriff’s deputy released after gun stolen from his parked car

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco Sheriff’s deputy who had his gun stolen from his car was released from his probation.

Police received a call about an auto burglary at 6:43 p.m. on Sunday in the 200 block of San Bruno Avenue.

The service gun was stolen out of the trunk of the off-duty deputy’s parked rental car, according to Sheriff Hennessey.

Sheriff Hennessey said that the gun was not secured, which is a violation of the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department police.

He was on probation because he was with the SF Sheriff’s Department for less than a year.

He is no longer employed by the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department as of Monday, September 18.

The Sheriff’s Department is not releasing the former officer’s name.

