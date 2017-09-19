Starbucks releases whiskey flavored coffee

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s not an Irish coffee, but it’s apparently the next best thing.

Starbucks has debuted its new whiskey-flavored coffee.

There’s no alcohol in the coffee.

It’s made by placing unroasted Indonesian coffee beans in empty barrels that once had aged whiskey inside.

Company officials say this allows the beans to soak the flavor.

This coffee is available in select Starbucks reserve bars across the country.

