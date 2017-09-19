Taco Bell to phase out drive-thru at some locations, adding booze

IRVINE, CA (WCMH) — Taco Bell will be phasing out drive-thru windows at hundreds of its locations and adding booze to the menu, according to a new report.

According to Food and Wine, Taco Bell will be opening about 300 new cantina-style restaurants that won’t feature a drive-thru window, but will serve alcohol.

The new restaurants will be opening in larger cities around the country.

“One of the cool things happening in America right now is the revitalization of urban areas, and we’re seeing millennials moving into downtown areas,” Mike Grams, Taco Bell’s chief operating officer tells Food and Wine.

The cantina-style restaurants are scheduled to be opened by 2022.

