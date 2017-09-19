Tech Report: iOS 11 brings new features to iPhones, iPads

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Apple just released a new operating system for iPhones and iPads Tuesday.

iOS 11 brings new features like a customizable control center and a Do Not Disturb while driving.

However, the big update takes up about 2 GB of file size so you might have to make some room on your device before you download and install.

Thre free update finally brings a customizable control center to i-devices.

The control center is when you swipe up and get those shortcuts to the common things you do on your iPhone or iPad.

Now you choose what shortcuts are featured there.

With iOS 11 you are given another reason to never carry cash.

People can send each other money on the spot in real time through text messages using Apple Pay.

Slate’s favorite thing about iOS 11 is a safety feature. It might save lives.

When you’re in the car, you can activate a Do Not Disturb while driving feature that will detect when your iPhone is a car moving and automatically silences notifications.

It can also auto-send responses to people that you’re driving and you will call them back when you park.

Siri got an upgrade in this new software. The voice assistant can now translate languages including English into Mandarin, French, German, Italian or Spanish.

Here’s a little new tweak in iOS 11 that Slate finds handy. When you take a screenshot, the image you just snapped hovers near the bottom left the corner for 3 seconds offering a shortcut for you to send it to someone right there through email or text.

Another thing picture-related, you can now turn live photo pictures into a video loop or bounce effect and send them to people that way. The images repeat the motion like a vine.

And lastly, iOS 11 adds an “Emergency SOS” feature that’s designed to give users a quick stealthy way to summon 9-1-1 and your emergency contacts should the need arise.

To activate “SOS” you press the sleep/wake button of an iPhone five times in rapid succession.

