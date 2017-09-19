Teen charged with child porn, allegedly lured victims with fake Facebook account

OGDEN Utah (ABC4 Utah) – An 18-year old has been charged with 22-counts related to child pornography.

James Robert Louis Wood was arrested over the weekend by Roy police on the allegations. Monday, the Weber County attorney filed 22-felony counts related to sexual exploitation of a minor and dealing with harmful materials to a minor. The charges are second and third degree felonies respectively.

According to a probable cause statement filed by Roy police, Wood received multiple child pornography images from eleven minor victims via Facebook Messenger. Police said it happened between December 2016 through February 2017.

Police said Wood pretended to be “Jessica Ford,” on Facebook and would “make friends with these individuals.” Police said “Jessica Ford” would become friends with the victims and then would “request nude photos which the minor victims had sent him.” Police said the 18-year old would also “send nude photos of an unidentified female’s breasts,” and other privates of a woman.

The court document said the exchange of photos was used to “also entice the minor victims to send more photos and convince them that his alias ‘Jessica Ford’ was real.”

According to police, James later showed photos to other persons at his school and some of his victims may have been classmates.

Wood remains in the Weber County jail on a $126,000 bond. He is scheduled to make his initial court appearance in the Weber County district court Tuesday.

