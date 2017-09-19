SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about Monday Night Football, some tough blows on the baseball diamond, and Stanford’s prim and proper tailgate party.

Despite having star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. back in the line-up, the New York Giants are still struggling.

They took a bad 24-10 loss Monday night in prime time against the Detroit Lions, and their head coach seems to be blaming quarterback Eli Manning.

The Lions, led by the NFL’s highest paid player Matthew Stafford, are off to a quiet 2-0 start.

Meanwhile in Major League Baseball, Darya found some clips of players taking brutal hits the head.

Last but not least, you won’t want to miss the hilarious comparison of Stanford’s tailgate party verse San Diego State.

It’s all in today’s Gary’s World!

