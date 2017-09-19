US appeals ruling that blocks cutting off sanctuary cities

FILE -- In this Jan. 25, 2017 file photo protesters hold signs as they listen to speakers at a rally outside of City Hall in San Francisco, Calif. California lawmakers return Monday, Aug. 21 , from a monthlong break with a busy agenda that includes tackling the state's housing crisis and deciding whether to make California a statewide sanctuary for people living illegally in the U.S.. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu,file)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Trump administration is appealing a judge’s ruling that blocks its effort to withhold funding from “sanctuary cities” that limit cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities.

The administration filed the appeal with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick has temporarily halted President Donald Trump’s order in two lawsuits — one brought by the city of San Francisco, the other by Santa Clara County.

The judge rejected the administration’s argument that the executive order applies only to a relatively small pot of money and said Trump cannot set new conditions on spending approved by Congress.

The administration has since moved to withhold one particular law enforcement grant from sanctuary cities, prompting a new round of lawsuits. A federal judge in Illinois blocked that move Friday.

