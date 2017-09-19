VIDEO: Car strikes, kills pedestrian wandering on Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed on eastbound Interstate 80 early Tuesday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

Around 3:17 a.m. CHP received a phone call about a person walking around on the lower deck of the Bay Bridge near 4th St.

Soon after, a second call came in reporting an accident in the same location.

CHP has confirmed that the person walking around the roadway was hit by a car and killed.

CHP issued a traffic alert just before 4:00 a.m.

The three left lanes are closed to traffic as officers investigate the incident.

CHP estimates the scene will clear by 5:30 a.m.

No further details about the crash have been released.

