VIDEO: Car strikes, kills pedestrian wandering on Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed on eastbound Interstate 80 early Tuesday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.
Around 3:17 a.m. CHP received a phone call about a person walking around on the lower deck of the Bay Bridge near 4th St.
Soon after, a second call came in reporting an accident in the same location.
CHP has confirmed that the person walking around the roadway was hit by a car and killed.
CHP issued a traffic alert just before 4:00 a.m.
The three left lanes are closed to traffic as officers investigate the incident.
CHP estimates the scene will clear by 5:30 a.m.
No further details about the crash have been released.
Stay with KRON4 for updates.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- PHOTOS OF SUSPECT WHO TRIED TO ROB BART RIDER WITH NOTE
- UNSECURED GUN STOLEN FROM SF SHERIFF’S DEPUTY’S CAR
- CALIFORNIA DAD PLEADS NOT GUILTY IN DEATHS OF HIS CHILDREN
- MAN ARRESTED FOR HITTING SAN LEANDRO OFFICERS WITH CAR
- VIDEO: YOUNG IMMIGRANTS SHOUT DOWN NANCY PELOSI
- POLICE: WOMAN SHOT BOYFRIEND, DISMEMBERED BODY
- DOWNLOAD THE BRAND NEW KRON4 NEWS APP