1 critically injured, 6 displaced after fire tears through San Francisco apartment

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–One man was critically injured and six people were displaced after a fire erupted at a two-story apartment building in San Francisco.

The 1-alarm fire broke out on the second floor of a residential building around 2:01 a.m. near 376 Harvard Street.

Responding firefighters found a 17-year-old boy trying to make his way to safety.

The boy notified firefighters that his parents were trapped inside.  Crews managed to rescue his mother who was conscious. The boy’s father was unconscious and firefighters attempted to resuscitate him.

Six residents who lived at the apartment complex were all displaced. The Red Cross is providing care and housing.

