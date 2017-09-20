2 injured in San Jose duplex fire



SAN JOSE(KRON)–Two people were hospitalized after a fire broke out at a duplex in San Jose Wednesday morning.

The fire erupted at around 12:10 a.m. in the 500 block of Hazel Dell Way.

According to fire officials, residents had exited the burning building before crews arrived.

Two people were transported to a hospital and treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes reported that a dead dog was found inside the duplex.

It took crews about 15 minutes to knock down the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES