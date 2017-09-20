2 injured in San Jose duplex fire

By Published:


SAN JOSE(KRON)–Two people were hospitalized after a fire broke out at a duplex in San Jose Wednesday morning.

The fire erupted at around 12:10 a.m. in the 500 block of Hazel Dell Way.

According to fire officials, residents had exited the burning building before crews arrived.

Two people were transported to a hospital and treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes reported that a dead dog was found inside the duplex.

It took crews about 15 minutes to knock down the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s